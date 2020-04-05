Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna arrested for ‘stabbing NBA Youngboy’s lover’ Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Iyanna Mayweather, here with dad Floyd, was reportedly arrested in Houston for an incident involving NBA Youngboy's (right) lover (Picture: Instagram/ Iyanna Mayweather/ Getty) Floyd Mayweather's daughter Iyanna Mayweather was reportedly arrested this weekend for allegedly stabbing the baby mother of rapper NBA Youngboy. The 19-year-old, whom former boxer Floyd shares with Melissa Brim, was taken into police custody in the early hours of Saturday morning (4 April) for felony aggravated assault. According...

