Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna arrested for ‘stabbing NBA Youngboy’s lover’

WorldNews Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna arrested for ‘stabbing NBA Youngboy’s lover’Iyanna Mayweather, here with dad Floyd, was reportedly arrested in Houston for an incident involving NBA Youngboy’s (right) lover (Picture: Instagram/ Iyanna Mayweather/ Getty) Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna Mayweather was reportedly arrested this weekend for allegedly stabbing the baby mother of rapper NBA Youngboy. The 19-year-old, whom former boxer Floyd shares with Melissa Brim, was taken into police custody in the early hours of Saturday morning (4 April) for felony aggravated assault. According...
