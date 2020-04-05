UK says 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory is disgusting fake nonsense Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

LONDON: A conspiracy theory that links 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus is dangerous fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday after masts in several parts of the country were torched. When asked by a reporter about the so-called "theory" that 5G telecommunications masts could play a role in the spread... LONDON: A conspiracy theory that links 5G mobile telecommunications masts to the spread of the novel coronavirus is dangerous fake news and completely false, Britain said on Saturday after masts in several parts of the country were torched. When asked by a reporter about the so-called "theory" that 5G telecommunications masts could play a role in the spread... 👓 View full article

Gove: 5G conspiracy theory 'dangerous nonsense' 01:05 Michael Gove has called the conspiracy theory linking 5G to the spread of coronavirus dangerous nonsense.

