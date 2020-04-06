Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ‘Jaws’ actor Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus complications

‘Jaws’ actor Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus complications

Hindu Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
In the 1975’s Jaws , Fierro played grieving mother to young Alex Kintner (Jeffrey Voorhees), the second victim of the killer great white shark.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lee Fierro death: Jaws star dies aged 91 from coronavirus complications

Actor had few major roles other than Jaws but was a dedicated champion of her local theatre workshop
Independent

‘Jaws’ actress Lee Fierro dies of coronavirus complications

Lee Fierro was best-known for playing Mrs Kintner in Steven Spielberg's ‘Jaws’. She was 91.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.