Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice for COVID-19
Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COIVID-19, discharged from hospital
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative.
