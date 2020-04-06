Global  

Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital after testing negative twice for COVID-19

Monday, 6 April 2020
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor recovers from COIVID-19, discharged from hospital
Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital

Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from hospital 01:46

 Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has finally been discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) after her second report for Coronavirus also tested negative.

