Malayalam composer MK Arjunan passes away at 84; Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays condolences

M K Arjunan, master of Malayalam cinema melodies, no more

You Might Like

Tweets about this Srikrishnan RT @businessline: Veteran music composer M K Arjunan passes away | Read https://t.co/w4SZ7D0JoJ 1 minute ago Business Line Veteran music composer M K Arjunan passes away | Read https://t.co/w4SZ7D0JoJ 10 minutes ago Dr. Asha Landge "Veteran Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passes away in Kochi due to age-related ailments" RIP 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/BnYH9qd0ke 29 minutes ago Bollywood Life Veteran Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passes away in Kochi due to age-related ailments #MKArjunan https://t.co/MGADGD3XO7 31 minutes ago manjulabm RT @NewIndianXpress: Renowned Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan, who has composed music for over 700 songs and regarded as the original m… 1 hour ago India.com #ArjunanMaster aka #MKArjunan passed away on Monday at his home in Palluruthy, Kochi. https://t.co/SsIKVJxnHU 2 hours ago PenNews Famous music composer MK Arjunan passes away #musiccomposer #MKArjunan #passesaway #ArjunanMaster #musicdirector… https://t.co/11iv3iiVA6 2 hours ago Subhodayam Subbarao Malayalam music composer MK Arjunan passes away https://t.co/GPq8txKCHl https://t.co/vZRt9tjm5K 3 hours ago