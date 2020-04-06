Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Running out of beds and gear, Tokyo medical staff say Japan's 'state of emergency' already here

Running out of beds and gear, Tokyo medical staff say Japan's 'state of emergency' already here

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
As Japan faces a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and the government prepares for a state of emergency, medical staff say a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing Tokyo's medical system to the brink of collapse.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19 Indian Navy trains non-medical staff for emergency

COVID-19 Indian Navy trains non-medical staff for emergency 01:13

 COVID-19 Indian Navy trains non-medical staff for emergency

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaisyBell4869

GEE RT @Reuters: Doctors and nurses in Tokyo say a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing the city’s medical syst… 7 seconds ago

imyaft

2020년! 깨어있는 시민! 윤석렬을 체포하라! 🐦 🐤 🐥 🐣 🐔 💐 🎅 RT @Reuters: Running out of beds and gear, Tokyo medical staff say Japan's 'state of emergency' already here https://t.co/zSES7eNDXa https:… 1 minute ago

InokuchiKen

Ken Squats🇺🇸💪 RT @saitomri: By sheer luck or otherwise, Japan seems to have so far dodged the kind of mass fatalities reported elsewhere. But doctors/n… 2 minutes ago

ClFdbegQ85QVUC9

腹減った RT @Reuters: As Japan faces a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and the government prepares for a state of emergency, doctors and nurses… 4 minutes ago

saitomri

Mari Saito By sheer luck or otherwise, Japan seems to have so far dodged the kind of mass fatalities reported elsewhere. But… https://t.co/grQRFM7k27 7 minutes ago

CensoredCitize1

J.J. Michel “We have not been able to clearly contain the contagion from the first wave,” Nishiura said, referring to Eiju Gene… https://t.co/D8LAmJPD0R 14 minutes ago

corona_ticker

Corona Ticker 💧 🧼 🖐 Running out of beds and gear, Tokyo medical staff say Japan's 'state of emergency' already here… https://t.co/hwPX5QNzqK 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.