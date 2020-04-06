Japan to declare state of emergency for about a month - PM

Global  

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Japan is to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday in a bid to stop the coronavirus, the prime minister said, with the government preparing a stimulus package to soften the economic blow.
