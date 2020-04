KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued battling a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that has raised radiation fears. Two blazes erupted Saturday in the zone around Chernobyl that was sealed after the 1986 explosion at the plant. Firefighters said they have managed to […]

