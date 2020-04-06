Internal Security Forum of India 🇮🇳 RT @iNSAAjitDoval: India's Union Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce allowances and pension for Member of Parliament by 30% for a year Ki… 5 minutes ago

Ishan Chawla The Hindu: Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce salaries of PM, Ministers, MPs by 30% for a year @GabbbarSingh wh… https://t.co/16tXj1DsHM 7 minutes ago

Jatan Acharya 🇮🇳 Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce salaries of PM, Ministers, MPs by 30% for a year - https://t.co/Zh0vHyRAzP 8 minutes ago

Hemant Prasad RT @TheAjitDovalNSA: India's Union Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce allowances and pension for Member of Parliament by 30% for a year… 8 minutes ago

#NATIONALISM @Swamy39 India's Union Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce allowance and pension for MPs by 30% for a year. Kind… https://t.co/rsazWTeFip 18 minutes ago

adilziya RT @LiveLawIndia: Union Cabinet Approves Ordinance To Reduce Salary %26 Pension Of MPs By 30% For One Year https://t.co/umLFwRKoVm 20 minutes ago

योगेश अग्रवाल RT @HarshalIdea: India's Union Cabinet approves ordinance to reduce allowances and pension for Member of Parliament by 30% for a year Kind… 21 minutes ago