UK’s Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step” after contracting the new coronavirus. Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed […]
