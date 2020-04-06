UK’s Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in charge of the government despite being hospitalized in what his office described as a “precautionary step” after contracting the new coronavirus. Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC that Johnson is awaiting the results of tests after spending the night in an undisclosed […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Faye Fuquae "UK's Johnson Remains in Charge Despite Hospitalization" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/7elP0M80Ij 9 seconds ago National Newswatch UK’s Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization | National Newswatch https://t.co/kFMQApJG1f 2 minutes ago Chris 🇺🇸 UK's Johnson remains in charge despite hospitalization https://t.co/rvUKnqz8Wj via @WashTimes https://t.co/MlPRDAYeEE 3 minutes ago Balikcioglu Seher RT @SkyNews: Downing Street has insisted that Boris Johnson remains "in charge of government" despite being admitted to hospital for #coron… 3 minutes ago John H Brown RT @talkRADIO: Should Boris Johnson continue working or take some time off to recover? https://t.co/yfSaWkroyS 37 minutes ago