Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays

Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mandatory coronavirus quarantines of seasonal foreign workers in Canada could hurt that country's fruit and vegetable output this year, and travel problems related to the pandemic could also leave U.S. farmers with fewer workers than usual.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KAPNKRUNCH2010

oySTiR,CLaMS & KoCkLe$ RT @IceAgeFarmer: “If the farm doesn’t produce, the city doesn’t eat.” REUTERS: Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker… 38 seconds ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays https://t.co/FV7SnAzoCe https://t.co/g3HbFC2BNH 2 minutes ago

JahnResearch

Jahn Research Group RT @ReutersAg: Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays https://t.co/o6yRpYSRHs 4 minutes ago

Matt_Grimshaw

The Documattarian Worrying...hearing this all over the world... https://t.co/QXT3muYIJG 4 minutes ago

FabiaoB

FB RT @Reuters: Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays https://t.co/QQz1e7XVP8 https://t.co/9hPqCod9Vi 6 minutes ago

IceAgeFarmer

Ice Age Farmer ❄🌱 (⧖) “If the farm doesn’t produce, the city doesn’t eat.” REUTERS: Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign w… https://t.co/IQuFuf8uIL 7 minutes ago

cwalljasper

Christopher Walljasper Some produce growers in the U.S. and Canada struggle to find workers for harvest and planting, as seasonal labor th… https://t.co/P2s1KZPcac 9 minutes ago

vivarioarriba

Methane Mad Man RT @NLevendofsky: Canada, U.S. farms face crop losses due to foreign worker delays - Reuters https://t.co/Kx23NwwEqP 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.