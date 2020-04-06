Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chernobyl in Ukraine: Firefighters battling radioactive forest

Chernobyl in Ukraine: Firefighters battling radioactive forest

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Emergency units are trying to contain fires in radiation-contaminated forest near the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The fires have caused a spike in radioactivity in the area.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthropoceNuke0

KelliaWick 2020 ☮️💜⚛️ Fire in Chernobyl in Ukraine: Firefighters battling radioactive forest https://t.co/vwSLjVab76 45 minutes ago

XavieMaillard

xavie RT @Sciguy999: #Chernobyl in #Ukraine: Units are trying to contain fires in radiation-contaminated forest near the nuclear plant. Smoke fro… 1 hour ago

Sciguy999

Nathan Letts, PhD #Chernobyl in #Ukraine: Units are trying to contain fires in radiation-contaminated forest near the nuclear plant.… https://t.co/sWVzkzGahL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.