British PM 'in good spirits' but to stay in hospital: spokesman

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a comfortable night in hospital, is in good spirits and continues to carry out work as leader of the government but will remain in hospital under observation, his spokesman said on Monday.
