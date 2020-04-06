Court approves Dean Foods asset sale

Global  

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A bankruptcy court has approved the asset sale of one of the U.S.’s biggest dairy companies, Dean Foods. Dean Foods Co. got the go-ahead to sell $433 million worth of properties and interests to the Dairy Farmers of America. Dean filed for bankruptcy protection in November of last year. Another major […]
