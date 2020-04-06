Global  

British Open canceled until ’21 as golf schedule reworked

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, with the R&A choosing to play golf’s oldest championship next year at Royal St. George’s and move the 150th Open at St. Andrews to 2022. It was a major piece of golf trying to reconfigure a schedule brought on by […]
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Martin County golf courses remain open, commissioners seek clarification on 'stay at home' order

Martin County golf courses remain open, commissioners seek clarification on 'stay at home' order 01:46

 Private golf courses in Martin County will remain open while county commissioners seek clarification from Gov. Ron DeSantis on the state's sweeping 'stay at home' order.

