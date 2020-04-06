Global  

9/11 No Longer Defines Our World

WorldNews Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
9/11 No Longer Defines Our WorldI n a large windowless room in the bowels of the CIA, there is a sign that reads Every day is September 12th . When I first saw those words, during a tour of the agency’s operations, I felt conflicted. As a New Yorker who witnessed the 9/11 attacks, I once felt that way myself, but by the time I saw the sign, during the second term of the Obama administration, it seemed to ignore all the things that our country had gotten wrong because of that mindset. Now, as COVID-19 has transformed the way that Americans live, and threatens to claim exponentially more lives than any terrorist has, it is time to finally end the chapter of our history that began on September 11, 2001. I say that as someone...
