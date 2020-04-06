Iran media confirms arrests made over downing of Ukraine jet Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Iran has made several arrests over the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet near Tehran in January, the semi-official Tasnim news agency confirmed on Monday. An official from the Islamic Consultative Assembly was quoted by the news agency as confirming arrests were made after the incident after a member fo the body's judicial committee claimed that no...

