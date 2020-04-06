After 26 Nurses, 3 Doctors Test Positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Hospital Declared Containment Zone Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Mumbai: The Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after as many as 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of one week. The administration has barred the entry to and exit from the hospital until all the patients test negative twice consecutively, a civic official told The Times of India. "It is unfortunate that such a big cluster of cases...

0

