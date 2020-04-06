Global  

Kentucky’s Maxey becomes second Wildcat to enter NBA draft

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey will enter the NBA draft, becoming the second Wildcats starter in as many days to turn pro and forego his remaining collegiate eligibility. Maxey scored 26 points against then-No. 1 Michigan State in his collegiate debut and finished the season tied for second in scoring on the […]
