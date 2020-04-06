Global  

Coronavirus latest: Merkel says no social distancing end in sight

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Germany now has more than 100,000 coronavirus infections and has ordered residents coming from abroad to self-isolate for two weeks. Austria plans to ease restrictions to allow some shops to reopen. Follow DW for more.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Life under lockdown: Chileans getting creative

Life under lockdown: Chileans getting creative 03:04

 Creativity in captivity - people in Chile are socialising and keeping in shape under lockdown in different ways.

