Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Navarro's comments come a day after reports of a heated argument during a White House coronavirus task force meeting on Saturday about the drug.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this New Bern Sun Journal Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/oIjXPRrn5X 12 minutes ago GoErie Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/JCVGsIdzVv https://t.co/TqBCDP5fjE 14 minutes ago IndeOnline.com WASHINGTON - A senior aide to President Donald Trump is publicly pushing back against National Institute of Allergy… https://t.co/KTzPNSzAH4 14 minutes ago Herald-Tribune Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/UQo9NGGuNF 15 minutes ago The State Journal-Register Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/PQpTm6WK3d 15 minutes ago FayettevilleObserver Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/t20xzvYnEG https://t.co/5WmS03Q0bg 16 minutes ago Annemarie Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/KvTYwRptLc via @USATODAY 16 minutes ago Columbus Dispatch Trump aide Peter Navarro says 'second opinion' needed on Fauci's view of anti-malaria drug https://t.co/YmiLXW1rI3 17 minutes ago