Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus. Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World […]
