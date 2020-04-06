Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dairy farmers dumping milk as demand drops

Dairy farmers dumping milk as demand drops

CBC.ca Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Some Ontario dairy farmers have been told to dump their excess milk as COVID-19 closures have caused the demand for dairy products to drop drastically.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Dairy Farmers Dumping Milk Despite Unprecedented Demand

Dairy Farmers Dumping Milk Despite Unprecedented Demand 00:38

 The coronavirus pandemic has upended food markets and supply chains worldwide. Now, Reuters reports the US dairy industry is beginning to show signs of strain. Despite an unprecedented demand for milk and milk products at grocery stores, dairy farmers may have to start dumping their milk. That's...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dairy farmers warn of covid-19 food crisis [Video]

Dairy farmers warn of covid-19 food crisis

Dairy farmers warn of covid-19 food crisis

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:27Published
Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up [Video]

Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up

Dairy farmers in Northeast Ohio dump milk as demand dries up

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. farmers struggle with coronavirus' effect on labor

Farmers across the country are struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Some dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk due to school and...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Why Canada dairy farmers are dumping milk

A dairy farmer's association has instructed farmers to dump milk over fear of a price crash.
BBC News Also reported by •CTV NewsWales Online

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.