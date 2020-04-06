Great Barrier Reef suffers its most widespread mass bleaching event on record

Scientists found that a summer of extreme heat has caused the reef to suffer a mass bleaching of unprecedented scale. Corals from the far north to the southern tip of the 1,400 mile-long ecosystem are experiencing severe impacts.

