Catch this week’s supermoon, biggest and brightest of year

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A supermoon rises in the sky this week, looking to be the biggest and brightest of the year. Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. The moon will be 221,855 miles (357,042 […]
 Not only will the moon be closer to Earth than usual tonight, it will also be a full moon. Scientists call this cosmic combo a supermoon. Tonight's supermoon is expected to be the biggest and brightest of the year.

