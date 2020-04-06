Navy leader calls fired carrier captain ‘naive’ or ‘stupid’ Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity, the Navy’s top leader accused the fired commander of the COVID-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt of being “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier. He delivered the criticism to sailors who had cheered the departing skipper last week. Acting Navy […] 👓 View full article

