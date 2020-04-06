Global  

Navy leader calls fired carrier captain ‘naive’ or ‘stupid’

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — In an extraordinary broadside punctuated with profanity, the Navy’s top leader accused the fired commander of the COVID-stricken USS Theodore Roosevelt of being “too naive or too stupid” to be in charge of an aircraft carrier. He delivered the criticism to sailors who had cheered the departing skipper last week. Acting Navy […]
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: COVID-19 Positive Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt Climbs To 155

COVID-19 Positive Crew On USS Theodore Roosevelt Climbs To 155 00:38

 More than 100 crew on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier have tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19. According to Reuters, the Navy said Saturday the number has risen 13% in the past 24 hours to 155. The news comes in the wake of the firing of the carrier’s captain, Captain Brett...

