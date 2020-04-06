Global  

Beloved Detroit Tigers star Al Kaline dies at 85

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
DETROIT (AP) — Al Kaline, who spent his entire 22-season Hall of Fame career with the Detroit Tigers and was known affectionately as “Mr. Tiger,” has died. He was 85. John Morad, a friend of Kaline’s, confirmed to The Associated Press that he died Monday at his home in Michigan. Morad, who spoke first to […]
