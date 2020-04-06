Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as condition worsens

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care as condition worsens

FT.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
PM transferred as precaution in case he should need ventilation and Raab to deputise 
👓 View full article (requires subscription)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Boris Johnson moved to intensive care with COVID-19 symptoms

Boris Johnson moved to intensive care with COVID-19 symptoms 01:09

 Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after his condition worsened on Monday afternoon.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Bendapp

Cesare RT @piersmorgan: This is an incredibly serious situation for the British prime Minister. Boris Johnson's condition with #coronavirus at St… 2 seconds ago

d_oversole

Brenda RT @WayneDupreeShow: This is scary folks, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who tested positive for COVID-19 moved to ICU https://t.co/veeJ… 3 seconds ago

jaybs

John B Sheffield RT @itvnews: "The government's business will continue and the prime minister is in safe hands" says Dominic Raab, who is now deputising for… 3 seconds ago

jaredgark

R.A.G.G RT @SkyNews: Ex-Justice Sec David Gauke says he is sure the cabinet will "rally round" Dominic Raab to get the country "through some diffic… 3 seconds ago

storygrrl

Storygrrl RT @Acosta: CNN: British PM Boris Johnson is being moved to intensive care as a spokesperson for the PM says his condition "has worsened an… 4 seconds ago

IlleyKelsa

Kelsa Illey RT @SkyNews: Boris Johnson has been moved to an ICU after his condition worsened, Downing Street has said. It is understood that he remain… 4 seconds ago

CCP_CCTV

胡锡近平 RT @Reuters: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened and he has asked Fore… 5 seconds ago

MLoParis

MLo RT @Sandra_Sully: Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care After Condition Worsens https://t.co/v2GknPpmdC 5 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.