Man dies after shark attack at Great Barrier Reef off central Queensland

The Age Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The 23-year-old sustained severe injuries to his leg, hand and elbow in the attack near North West Island.
Tweets about this

TulipPenney

Tulip Penney #Man #dies after #shark #attack on #GreatBarrierReef https://t.co/udjIdB4VmS 39 seconds ago

ZeppelinCurse

The Zeppelin Curse RT @smh: Man dies after shark attack at Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/QH72aXFwbs 23 minutes ago

ZeppelinCurse

The Zeppelin Curse RT @1NewsNZ: Man dies after shark attack on Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/Bsy0UVyRKU https://t.co/sW9Tt8Tsxo 29 minutes ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS Man dies after shark attack on Great Barrier Reef https://t.co/Bsy0UVyRKU https://t.co/sW9Tt8Tsxo 30 minutes ago

rosannakingsun

Rosanna Kingsun RT @7NewsBrisbane: A 23-year-old man has died after he was bitten by a shark off North West Island. This is the third shark attack off this… 36 minutes ago

7NewsTownsville

7NEWS Townsville A 23-year-old man has died after he was bitten by a shark off North West Island. This is the third shark attack off… https://t.co/K2iHd2p3Ap 44 minutes ago

7NewsSC

7NEWS Sunshine Coast A 23-year-old man has died after he was bitten by a shark off North West Island. This is the third shark attack off… https://t.co/97E4pZy7ig 44 minutes ago

7NewsMackay

7NEWS Mackay A 23-year-old man has died after he was bitten by a shark off North West Island. This is the third shark attack off… https://t.co/qpCafE2AlD 44 minutes ago

