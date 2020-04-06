Global  

Honor Blackman, James Bond's 'Pussy Galore,' dies at 94

Deutsche Welle Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The British actress had started in dozens of films and television shows, however, for many she will live forever as James Bond's golden temptress.
 Honor Blackman, best-known for playing Bond girl Pussy Galore and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has died aged 94, her family said.

RichSlate

Richard Slate Honor Blackman, James Bond's Pussy Galore and "The Avengers" actress, dies at 94 https://t.co/LhorkDSFZe 2 minutes ago

mocoride

padd RT @guardian: Honor Blackman, James Bond's Pussy Galore, dies aged 94 https://t.co/UDyHOu086w 2 minutes ago

Backtot68800647

Backtothefuture RT @GBLee: Honor Blackman, dies aged 94 https://t.co/bCJ985jAi7 4 minutes ago

BogieF

Sayuri Honor Blackman Dies: ‘Goldfinger’s Pussy Galore Was 94 https://t.co/AXOEVaWMUN via @Deadline 5 minutes ago

domskibum

Dom Bernier ⭐️⭐️ Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, Dead at 94 https://t.co/GQLHBptD1Y via @RollingStone 6 minutes ago

surfcityphoto

Beachkid RT @NYDailyNews: Honor Blackman, whose roles as Pussy Galore in “Goldfinger” and black-leather-clad martial arts bombshell in “The Avengers… 6 minutes ago

charlestrotter

Cable Hogue Honor Blackman, the beguiling actress best known for her iconic roles as Pussy Galore in the James Bond film GOLDFI… https://t.co/nHgJxDrcns 7 minutes ago

Bornfromabove

Sandie Purcell 'James Bond' star Honor Blackman, who played Pussy Galore, dead at 94 https://t.co/lykjR8mBfL 7 minutes ago

