AP sources: Trump, Biden spoke by phone about coronavirus

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden spoke over the phone Monday afternoon about the coronavirus outbreak, according to two people familiar with the call. The conversation was the culmination of a dayslong effort by aides to get the two on the phone, after White House adviser Kellyanne Conway called on the former […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Biden: Trump slow to use powers on coronavirus

Biden: Trump slow to use powers on coronavirus 01:08

 Former US vice president Joe Biden on Sunday said President Donald Trump had been "awful slow" to use the powers of his office in the fight against the new coronavirus. Biden, who has all but clinched his party's presidential nomination, sought to be uplifting and almost grandfatherly, during an...

