Great Barrier Reef Is Bleaching Again. It’s Getting More Widespread.

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
New data shows example after example of overheating and damage along the 1,500-mile natural wonder.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Great Barrier Reef Reportedly Experiences Most Widespread Bleaching To Date

Great Barrier Reef Reportedly Experiences Most Widespread Bleaching To Date 00:39

 Australia’s Great Barrier Reef has reportedly experienced its most widespread bleaching to date.

binarusconi

Beano RT @GetUp: Terrible news just in: new data confirms that Great Barrier Reef bleaching is even worse than 2016/2017 9 seconds ago

Ivan8orr

Ivan8orr RT @market_forces: We want good news. We really want good news to share. But we have to share this. #greatbarrierreef #climatechange #globa… 20 seconds ago

mega_me

Ivan Živković RT @AFP: Australia's Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record, scientists said in a dire warning about… 23 seconds ago

MariRhydwen

Mari Rhydwen RT @climatecouncil: The Great Barrier Reef has suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record. For the first time, severe bleaching… 33 seconds ago

TomBridge07

Tom Bridge RT @CoralCoE: The #GBR is experiencing it's 3rd severe mass #bleaching event in 5 years due to #ClimateChange. Aerial surveys revealed blea… 46 seconds ago

EngEstimator

💧𝒜𝓃𝒹𝓇ℯ𝓌 💚 🌏 Great Barrier Reef's third mass bleaching in five years is the most widespread ever The Coronavirus is bad, but w… https://t.co/uNXG1P0yah 59 seconds ago

whatevenisit

Bronny RT @NickEvershed: Great Barrier Reef's third mass bleaching in five years is the most widespread ever https://t.co/ZogcAbxXKX 1 minute ago

DKelly2705

protect the planet 🥺✨ RT @afreedma: For the first time on record, the entire stretch of the Great Barrier Reef has bleached due to a marine heat wave. (Yes, we c… 1 minute ago

