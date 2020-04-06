Global  

Al Kaline, Tigers’ Perennial All-Around All-Star, Is Dead at 85

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
One of baseball’s finest hitters, he was also one of its best defensive outfielders, playing 22 seasons in Detroit. To Billy Martin, he was Mr. Perfection.
Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Published
News video: Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85

Beloved Tigers star, Hall of Famer Al Kaline dies at 85 00:41

 Baseball Hall of Fame player Al Kaline, who played his entire 22-season major league career with the Detroit Tigers, has died.

