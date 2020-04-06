Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19

WHO's Tedros sends best wishes to UK's Johnson suffering COVID-19

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybresus sent his "heartfelt good wishes" to Boris Johnson on Monday after hearing that the British prime minister had been admitted to intensive care with COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arlene Foster sends on best wishes to Boris Johnson

Arlene Foster sends on best wishes to Boris Johnson 00:08

 Arlene Foster sends best wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he battles coronavirus in hospital in London.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.