Wash your hands? Wash your email, too: UW/WSU host virtual townhall on coronavirus “infodemic”

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
While scientists and social media companies are fighting the spread of coronavirus disinformation on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, researchers are seeing a worrisome increase in nearly-unstoppable chain e-mails, text messages and WhatsApp chats full of false information that can be dangerous during a pandemic.
