Wisconsin's Supreme Court orders primary to proceed as planned on Tuesday

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
The Wisconsin Supreme Court put the state's presidential primary back on track, ruling on Monday that Democratic Governor Tony Evers cannot postpone in-person voting to June despite the coronavirus crisis.
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Supreme Court strikes down Evers' order

Supreme Court strikes down Evers' order 02:06

 The election will go on Tuesday after the supreme court overturned Governor Evers' executive order.

