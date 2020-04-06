Global  

Like old times: Houston Open moved to week before Masters

Seattle Times Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — For this most unusual year, the Houston Open gets its old spot back one week before the Masters. Augusta National picked Nov. 12-15 as the best date to move the Masters, postponed from this week because of the coronavirus. That week on the schedule previously belonged to the Houston Open, which now […]
