Michigan’s DeJulius intends to enter transfer portal

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal. The school announced the sophomore’s plans Monday. He averaged 7.0 points and 20.9 minutes this past season. Michigan was already set to lose senior point guard Zavier Simpson, and now the backcourt may take another hit if DeJulius leaves. DeJulius […]
