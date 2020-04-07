Global  

Australian court dismisses cardinal's sex abuse convictions

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court has dismissed the convictions of the most senior Catholic found guilty of child sex abuse. The High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel announced the decision of the seven judges on Tuesday in the appeal of Cardinal George Pell. The decision means he will be released from Barwon Prison […]
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful

Cardinal George Pell to find out if bid for freedom successful 01:55

 The highest-ranking Catholic church figure to be convicted of child sex abuse is in prison in Australia for abusing two choir boys.

