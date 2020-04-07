Shark kills Australian wildlife worker on Great Barrier Reef

Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A shark fatally mauled a young Australian wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef, officials said Tuesday. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 23-year-old victim worked for the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service. “Once again a family out there is grieving for a young man who tragically has lost his […] 👓 View full article

