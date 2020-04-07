Global  

On World Health Day animal groups calls for ban on 'wet markets'

The Age Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Scientists suspect COVID-19 originated in a "wet market" where many species of wild animals are kept in small cages under unhygienic conditions and are slaughtered on site.
Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Top UN Officials Calls for an International Ban on ‘Wet Markets’

Top UN Officials Calls for an International Ban on ‘Wet Markets’ 01:02

 As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, with more than 1 million cases, the acting head of biodiversity at the United Nations is calling for an international ban on wet markets. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story.

