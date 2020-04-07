Global  

Would be surprised if India doesn’t allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

Hindu Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Last week Mr. Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.
