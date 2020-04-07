Would be surprised if India doesn’t allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Trump

Last week Mr. Trump said that he has sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets ordered by the US to treat the growing number of coronavirus patients in his country, hours after India banned the export of the anti-malarial drug.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Subodh Kumar💓🇮🇳 Trump talks tough, warns of ‘retaliation’ if India doesn’t export Hydroxychloroquine to U.S.: https://t.co/Zd36Cd1aRh 4 minutes ago Sahana Chattopadhyay Trump talks tough, warns of ‘retaliation’ if India doesn’t export Hydroxychloroquine to U.S.: https://t.co/QR7oohmlWw 15 minutes ago Jasraj Wow! Trump "begs" and also warns India. Really? ============================ Would be surprised if India doesn’t a… https://t.co/I0wwA6LQTA 26 minutes ago Baskaran Danakoti Trump talks tough, warns of ‘retaliation’ if India doesn’t export Hydroxychloroquine to U.S. https://t.co/wyqOLhIojy 33 minutes ago Surinder Singh RT @dna: 'There may be retaliation': #DonaldTrump says he would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of #Hydroxychloroquine to US htt… 35 minutes ago Seetharama kotari RT @udayavani_web: Would be surprised if #india doesn’t allow export of #Hydroxychloroquine to #USA @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GNsGoGxe… 40 minutes ago KeyRun Would be surprised if India doesn't allow export of Hydroxychloroquine to US: Donald Trump https://t.co/OnPZeeswDn 44 minutes ago Udayavani Would be surprised if #india doesn’t allow export of #Hydroxychloroquine to #USA @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GNsGoGxe4c 45 minutes ago