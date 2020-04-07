One World: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra join hands with international artists for Global Citizen's digital event Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be performing digitally alongside international artists namely Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Roy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published 2 hours ago Lady Gaga Reveals Who Will Appear In Worldwide Telecast 00:32 Lady Gaga announced a worldwide telecast to support healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured stars include Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more. According to Reuters, the “One World: Together at Home” event will be shown on multiple television and digital... You Might Like

Tweets about this