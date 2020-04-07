Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > One World: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra join hands with international artists for Global Citizen's digital event

One World: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra join hands with international artists for Global Citizen's digital event

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be performing digitally alongside international artists namely Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Roy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Lady Gaga Reveals Who Will Appear In Worldwide Telecast

Lady Gaga Reveals Who Will Appear In Worldwide Telecast 00:32

 Lady Gaga announced a worldwide telecast to support healthcare workers responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Featured stars include Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and more. According to Reuters, the “One World: Together at Home” event will be shown on multiple television and digital...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.