InThinking Education "School closures are likely to have a relatively small impact on the spread of Covid-19 and should be weighed again… https://t.co/1sJkXRrRxC 18 minutes ago

Sam Strickland RT @DrSamSims: TES headline: school closures "likely to have only a limited impact on virus spread" https://t.co/Xpf8ECuDqL 23 minutes ago

Yaba🍾 School closures likely to have little impact on pandemic, study finds https://t.co/Odxz8Z8MVw via @smh 41 minutes ago

Matt 4 EFTA 🇳🇴 🇮🇸 🇨🇭 🇱🇮🇬🇧 RT @Kaubo: School closures may have a relatively small impact on the spread of #COVID19 and must be weighed against the "profound" economic… 48 minutes ago

Aleksandar Kocic School closures are likely to have a relatively small impact on the spread of Covid-19 and should be weighed agains… https://t.co/rwm7Epuxq4 59 minutes ago

Joseph Brassington Also, those dying today of corona virus most likely contracted this virus 23 days ago (with a 5 day incubation peri… https://t.co/rUp71esr7A 1 hour ago