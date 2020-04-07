Global  

Space Crime Allegation Leads to Charges Against Astronaut’s Ex-Wife

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
A bitter separation and parenting battle involving astronaut Anne McClain led to an unusual accusation last year: McClain’s ex-wife accused her of improperly accessing her bank account from the International Space Station. But after a lengthy investigation, federal prosecutors said Monday that the former spouse, Summer Worden, had lied to investigators about some relevant details, […]
