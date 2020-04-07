Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth ₹ 1,960.97 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Pankaj Sharma RT @htTweets: Sensex rallied over 1,300 points in early trade today led gains in bank, IT and auto stocks amid recovery in global equities.… 2 minutes ago Hindustan Times Sensex rallied over 1,300 points in early trade today led gains in bank, IT and auto stocks amid recovery in global… https://t.co/MKpXpuJNKQ 3 minutes ago Hindustan Times Sensex rallies over 1,300 points, Nifty reclaims 8,400 https://t.co/LHQow571FT 8 minutes ago Hiren Parekh RT @thehindubiz: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth ₹ 1,9… 16 minutes ago Ankita Mishra (Home Quarantined) RT @airnewsalerts: #Sensex rallies over 1,300 points in early trade led gains in bank, IT and auto stocks amid recovery in global equities. 19 minutes ago MapsofIndia #UPDATE 879 Sensex rallies over 1,100 points, Nifty trading above 8,400 Latest updates 👇 https://t.co/fdq3tvoDiH… https://t.co/QqCMDkHa7s 31 minutes ago MapsofIndia @ndtvindia Sensex rallies over 1,100 points, Nifty trading above 8,400 Latest updates 👇 https://t.co/fdq3tvoDiH… https://t.co/EETLjiGSqW 31 minutes ago MapsofIndia @CNNnews18 Sensex rallies over 1,100 points, Nifty trading above 8,400 Latest updates 👇 https://t.co/fdq3tvoDiH… https://t.co/uoKm968iV6 32 minutes ago