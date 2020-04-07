Global  

Toivonen heading back to Sweden for kids and to be close to family

The Age Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Melbourne Victory's Swedish star Ola Toivonen has confirmed he will be going back to his homeland no later than June, but could leave sooner depending on the coronavirus restrictions in Victoria.
