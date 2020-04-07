Toivonen heading back to Sweden for kids and to be close to family Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

Melbourne Victory's Swedish star Ola Toivonen has confirmed he will be going back to his homeland no later than June, but could leave sooner depending on the coronavirus restrictions in Victoria. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Joel Diker RT @AleagueHub: Melbourne Victory striker Ola Toivonen has confirmed he will return to Sweeden with his wife and children in June, but coul… 10 minutes ago A-League Hub Melbourne Victory striker Ola Toivonen has confirmed he will return to Sweeden with his wife and children in June,… https://t.co/cUvYG0lWH9 11 minutes ago The Age Sport Melbourne Victory's Swedish star Ola Toivonen has confirmed he will be going back to his homeland no later than Jun… https://t.co/zlny68Uv1T 20 minutes ago