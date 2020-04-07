Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus Pandemic: India partially lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

Coronavirus Pandemic: India partially lifts export ban on Hydroxychloroquine

DNA Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
On Sunday, Trump said he made a request to release Hydroxycholoroquine for the US in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Modi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia 02:27

 SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374. INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR”...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dna

DNA #CoronavirusPandemic: India partially lifts export ban on #Hydroxychloroquine https://t.co/e3gMVG4wPY, reports… https://t.co/fXBFJT6Yqo 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.