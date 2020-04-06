Global  

Only 1 person per 120 square feet: Kroger to limit shoppers entering stores due to COVID-19 concerns

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Kroger said Ohio stores will post limits on the number of shoppers permitted inside stores at a given time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: More Stores Limiting Number Of Shoppers Inside At One Time

More Stores Limiting Number Of Shoppers Inside At One Time 02:09

 Kroger is now only allowing one customer for every 120 square feet. ​ Walmart is allowing one customer for every 200 square feet. ​

