Only 1 person per 120 square feet: Kroger to limit shoppers entering stores due to COVID-19 concerns

Monday, 6 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Kroger said Ohio stores will post limits on the number of shoppers permitted inside stores at a given time to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published 2 hours ago More Stores Limiting Number Of Shoppers Inside At One Time 02:09 Kroger is now only allowing one customer for every 120 square feet. ​ Walmart is allowing one customer for every 200 square feet. ​