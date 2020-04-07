Global  

Coronavirus: Trump warns India of retaliation over 'game-changer' drug

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
The US president has touted hydroxychloroquine as a "gift from God" in its potential to cure COVID-19. But India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has banned its export.
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia

Coronavirus cases in India reach 3374, mass testing drive in Chennai from today|Oneindia 02:27

 SEVENTY-SEVEN PEOPLE HAVE DIED IN INDIA AFTER BEING INFECTED WITH THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS. ACCORDING TO THE HEALTH MINISTRY THE COUNTRY RECORDED 472 CASES IN LAST 24 HOURS THAT TAKES THE TOTAL TO 3,374. INDIA TO LIGHT DIYAS, CANDLES, LAMPS TODAY AT 9 PM AS URGED BY PM MODI TO “DEFEAT THE DESPAIR”...

